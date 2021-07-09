IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBIBF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

IBI Group stock remained flat at $$8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39. IBI Group has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

