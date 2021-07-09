KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

KB Home has raised its dividend by 320.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,295. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

