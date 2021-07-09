Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,470 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,400% compared to the typical daily volume of 38 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 1,010,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

