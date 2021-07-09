BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BMTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. 26,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

