BHP Group (LON:BHP) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,200 ($28.74). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44).

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up GBX 93 ($1.22) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,261 ($29.54). 4,311,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,167.25. The company has a market cap of £114.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

