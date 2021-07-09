Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Capital stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 134,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,480. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The firm has a market cap of £144.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.31.
Capital Company Profile
Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.