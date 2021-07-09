Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Capital stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 134,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,480. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The firm has a market cap of £144.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.31.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

