Zacks: Analysts Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,558.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 629,123 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.53. 1,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,422. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

