Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $85.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,407. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after buying an additional 341,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 677.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.