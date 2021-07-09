Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEMTF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEMTF stock remained flat at $$73.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.01. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.