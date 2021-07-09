Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $18.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 69,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,874. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

