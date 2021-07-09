$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce sales of $82.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the lowest is $82.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $333.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

ASAN stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -45.47.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at $243,886,616.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

