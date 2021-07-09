-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Nine Energy Service reported earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,420. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

