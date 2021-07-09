Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STL shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of STL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

