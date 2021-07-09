Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLTO. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of GLTO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 249,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,097. Galecto has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,856,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Galecto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

