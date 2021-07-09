$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $85.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $344.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,339,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,251. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

