Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $17.79 million and $756,064.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00896045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

