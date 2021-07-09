Levolution (LEVL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $241,949.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Levolution has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $241,949.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00896045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

LEVL is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,694,190 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

