Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:WPM traded up GBX 52.87 ($0.69) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,202.87 ($41.85). The company had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,266.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

