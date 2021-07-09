Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday.

GEMD stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 71.40 ($0.93). 101,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,686. The company has a market capitalization of £100.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

