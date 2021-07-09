Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

ENT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 41.09 ($0.54) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,861.59 ($24.32). 1,364,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,712.39. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.96.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

