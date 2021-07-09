Financial Comparison: Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) versus WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 22.85% N/A N/A WesBanco 26.13% 6.76% 1.05%

Volatility & Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $70.14 million 2.60 $14.77 million $7.33 12.43 WesBanco $669.46 million 3.45 $122.04 million $1.88 18.24

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heartland BancCorp and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WesBanco 0 6 0 0 2.00

Heartland BancCorp presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.65%. WesBanco has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.22%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Summary

WesBanco beats Heartland BancCorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 19 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 233 branches and 226 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as six loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Maryland. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

