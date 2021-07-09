Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Purchases C$43,732.60 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,165,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,242,579.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00.

CNQ traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$44.51. 2,141,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631,708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

