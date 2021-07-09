MiL.k (MLK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.11 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $68.25 million and $39.11 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00163823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,549.53 or 1.00128111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00938826 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

