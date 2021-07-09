USD Coin (USDC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.08 billion and $1.99 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.38 or 0.06364050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00149579 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,077,074,632 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

