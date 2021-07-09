Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post sales of $98.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.45 million and the highest is $103.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $401.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.10 million to $420.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $427.96 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

