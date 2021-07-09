EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $926.76 million to $1.08 billion. EQT posted sales of $816.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 136,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,547. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 142,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 132.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in EQT by 141.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in EQT by 684.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

