Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.22 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $82.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.00. 84,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

