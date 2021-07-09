Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

NASDAQ ABUS remained flat at $$2.91 during midday trading on Friday. 21,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,240. The firm has a market cap of $280.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 342,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $3,456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 264.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

