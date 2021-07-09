Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report $29.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.20 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $21.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,628. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

