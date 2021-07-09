Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.05). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PBPB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $212.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

