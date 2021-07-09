Beetle Coin Achieves Market Cap of $146,512.94 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $146,512.94 and approximately $4,715.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

