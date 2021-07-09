ImageCash Reaches Market Cap of $41,085.03 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $41,085.03 and $19.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00120879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,422.94 or 0.99904284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00939835 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

