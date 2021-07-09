Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CODYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 88,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,113. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

