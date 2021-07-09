iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ILIAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ILIAY stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. iliad has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

