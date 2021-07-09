HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 26,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

