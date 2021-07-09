Micromines (MICRO) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Micromines has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $46,045.96 and $42.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00163782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.21 or 0.99847844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00941126 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

