NextDAO Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $172,622.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046505 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,055,366,745 coins and its circulating supply is 2,015,134,636 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.