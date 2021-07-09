Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $4.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00007321 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,408.56 or 0.99929071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039218 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00057493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

