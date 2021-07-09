DeFiner Market Cap Hits $8.46 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $332,378.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiner has traded up 107.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00055108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00899619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005312 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,480,876 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.