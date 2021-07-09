Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,595 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 152,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

