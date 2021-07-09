Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of BLFS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.86. 5,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35, a PEG ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.46.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $205,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,533.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,081.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,405 shares of company stock worth $8,301,662. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

