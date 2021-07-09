Insider Buying: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) EVP Philip A. Riley acquired 500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $11,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

REPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

