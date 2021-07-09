SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $970.32 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $817.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

SITE stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.82. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $104.75 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

