Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. 8,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65. Banco Macro has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $912.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Macro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

