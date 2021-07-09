BidiPass Trading Up 36.2% Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $247,362.55 and approximately $14,438.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00899723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.