Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $98.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.26 million and the lowest is $85.81 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,967.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $392.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.61 million to $431.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $621.33 million, with estimates ranging from $596.78 million to $658.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,735,343 shares of company stock worth $46,390,775 in the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,950,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 87,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

