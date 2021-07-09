Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) PT Raised to GBX 254

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

MRW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of MRW traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 264.90 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 9,489,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 66.23.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.