Tharisa (LON:THS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s current price.

THS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of THS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,172. The company has a market cap of £349.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 64.35 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.10.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

