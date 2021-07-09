Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 200

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Griffin Mining stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,905. The company has a market capitalization of £172.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24).
About Griffin Mining
