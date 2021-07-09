Berenberg Bank Boosts Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target to GBX 200

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Griffin Mining stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,905. The company has a market capitalization of £172.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24).

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

