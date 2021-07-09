Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 594,422 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,261,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 594,422 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,378,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.34. 338,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.29. The stock has a market cap of $987.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.